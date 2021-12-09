Dak Prescott Reacts To Mike McCarthy Guaranteeing Win

It looks like Dak Prescott has his head coach’s back in regards to feeling confident about beating the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Back at the Cowboys’ facility after sitting out last week due to COVID-19, McCarthy pretty much guaranteed a W for the 8-4 Cowboys in a critical matchup against the surging 6-6 Football Team.

“We’re going to win this game. I’m confident in that,” the Cowboys head coach said.

When Prescott was reached for comment, he echoed McCarthy’s statement.

Dak Prescott when asked about Mike McCarthy saying he expects the Cowboys to win Sunday at Washington: “Shit yeah.” pic.twitter.com/lwK7igRqfq — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 9, 2021

It’s always a big deal when a player or coach “guarantees” a win, but in all honesty, what do you want Prescott and McCarthy to think/say? That they’re not sure they’ll get the job done and their NFC East lead could be in jeopardy of they don’t?

Sure, maybe Washington will use these quotes as billboard material of sorts, but in reality, they won’t have any impact on what happens this Sunday.

Dallas and Washington will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.