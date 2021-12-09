The Spun

Dak Prescott Reacts To Mike McCarthy Guaranteeing Win

Dallas Cowboys v Arizona CardinalsGLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It looks like Dak Prescott has his head coach’s back in regards to feeling confident about beating the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Back at the Cowboys’ facility after sitting out last week due to COVID-19, McCarthy pretty much guaranteed a W for the 8-4 Cowboys in a critical matchup against the surging 6-6 Football Team.

“We’re going to win this game. I’m confident in that,” the Cowboys head coach said.

When Prescott was reached for comment, he echoed McCarthy’s statement.

It’s always a big deal when a player or coach “guarantees” a win, but in all honesty, what do you want Prescott and McCarthy to think/say? That they’re not sure they’ll get the job done and their NFC East lead could be in jeopardy of they don’t?

Sure, maybe Washington will use these quotes as billboard material of sorts, but in reality, they won’t have any impact on what happens this Sunday.

Dallas and Washington will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

