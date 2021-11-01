Dak Prescott Reacts To Cooper Rush’s Performance

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush stunned everybody with his superb play against the Minnesota Vikings in his first NFL start last night. But Dak Prescott – the quarterback Rush was filling in for – saw it coming.

Speaking to the media, Dak had high praise for his backup quarterback. He said that he didn’t think Rush looked nervous at all against the Vikings – and it showed.

“There wasn’t a moment I thought (Cooper Rush) was too high or nervous or rattled. That’s Coop… Never too high or too low. It showed. It allowed him to stay in there, stick to it, stick through some bad plays and come out and make some great plays.”

Rush certainly looked like a player with far more NFL experience than he had in yesterday’s game against the Vikings. He finished the game with 325 passing yards and two touchdowns while completing 60-percent of his passes.

Dak Prescott: “There wasn’t a moment I thought (Cooper Rush) was too high or nervous or rattled. That’s Coop. … Never too high or too low. It showed (last night). It allowed him to stay in there, stick to it, stick through some bad plays and come out and make some great plays.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 1, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys may need to call upon Cooper Rush’s services again in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos. Dak Prescott is battling a leg injury and the Cowboys may be inclined to give him some more rest.

After how Rush played against the Vikings, Dallas can certainly choose to go with Rush over Dak with a clearer conscience.

There’s no doubt that Dak will get his job back once he’s healthy. But for now, they need Cooper Rush to keep playing as well as he did yesterday.

Will Rush play like this again in his next start?