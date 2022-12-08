Dak Prescott Reacts To Cowboys' Big Return To Practice

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys in action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyron Smith has not played yet this season due to injury, but did return to practice this week.

While it's unclear when Smith will make his 2022 regular season debut, quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters Thursday that it's been good having the eight-time Pro Bowler back on the practice field.

"Just to hear his grunts again, Tyron is very loud when he’s blocking and pass setting," Prescott said, via ESPN's Todd Archer. "When you hear that, you realize that guy is back."

Prescott added that Smith is a future Hall of Famer, and "when he gets on the field, you see why."

Smith suffered a knee injury during training camp, which has kept him sidelined for the last several months. The Cowboys have 21 days to add him to the active roster after he resumed practicing Wednesday.

Smith has not been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Whenever he returns, it will be interesting to see how Dallas configures its offensive line, since rookie Tyler Smith has filled in admirably at left tackle but was originally going to play inside at left guard before Tyron Smith got hurt in August.

Connor McGovern has been starting at left guard for most of the season for Dallas, which enters this week with a 9-3 record.