Dak Prescott Reacts To Death Of Cowboys Coach Markus Paul

The Dallas Cowboys will be playing with heavy hearts this Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, the team announced that strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul passed away at the age of 54.

Paul was sent to the hospital on Tuesday due to a medical emergency. Family members said he was undergoing tests to get an update on his status. It wasn’t until Wednesday afternoon that the NFL world found out that it lost a longtime assistant coach.

On Thursday morning, Dak Prescott went on Instagram to write a heartfelt message for his former coach.

“Thank you for Everything Coach! I’ll never understand this one, But you taught me so much and provided so many laughs I’m forever thankful for and will never forget,” Prescott said. “Like Your great friend Coach Tom Shaw told me, when you go to the garden to pick flowers, You always go and pick the best and the brightest. Same as our Lord. Until Next Time Peanut! Love you Coach.”

Well said, Dak Prescott.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also released a statement on Paul, saying “He was a pleasant and calming influence in our strength room and throughout The Star. His passion for his work and his enthusiasm for life earned him great respect and admiration from all of our players and the entire organization.”

Dallas will honor Paul before this afternoon’s game against Washington.

Our hearts go out to Paul’s family and loved ones.