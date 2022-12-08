Look: Dak Prescott Reacts To Jason Garrett Job Rumor

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Dak Prescott #4 and head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Jason Garrett look on during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium on September 25, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Athletic reported Thursday that Jason Garrett is a finalist for Stanford's coaching job. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about that report during this afternoon's media session.

Prescott had nothing but positive things to say about his former coach.

"Big endorser of that," Prescott told reporters. "For sure. I hope he gets it. I’m willing to talk to anyone I can to endorse him."

Additionally, Prescott said that hiring Garrett would "be huge" for a program like Stanford.

Stanford is trying to replace longtime coach David Shaw. He resigned after having yet another 3-9 season.

Garrett doesn't have coaching experience at the collegiate level, but that has discouraged teams in the past. Last year, Duke thought about hiring him.

Of course, Garrett isn't the only coach in the running for the Stanford job. Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor is reportedly one of the other finalists.

The good news for Garrett is that former Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio are no longer being considered for the gig.