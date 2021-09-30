Dak Prescott Reacts To Matt Rhule’s Flattering Comment

In just a few days, the Dallas Cowboys will face off against the undefeated Carolina Panthers in an NFC showdown.

Before the game kicks off, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule paid an incredible compliment to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. He likened Prescott to two Hall of Fame caliber quarterbacks.

“… It’s like watching Peyton Manning, it’s like watching Drew Brees call the game at the line of scrimmage,” Rhule said. “I think what Dak’s doing right now is unbelievably impressive.”

Prescott heard Rhule’s comments and accepted the compliment, but acknowledged he’s not on that level just yet.

“That’s a hell of a compliment. I just got to continue to get better, though,” Prescott said via Cowboys reporter Jon Machota.

Dak Prescott on Panthers coach Matt Rhule comparing him to Peyton Manning and Drew Brees at the line of scrimmage: “That’s a hell of a compliment. I just got to continue to get better, though.” pic.twitter.com/Dlhvc2mkKQ — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 30, 2021

Rhule knows Prescott is what makes the Cowboys offense hum.

“When you talk about (the Cowboys’ offense), I think you have to start with Dak Prescott. I watched him last year. I’ve watched him this year. He’s superb,” Rhule said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “He’s the second-fastest guy in the NFL right now from snap to throw, which is emblematic of a quarterback who knows exactly where the ball is going to go vs. the defense, who is on the same page with his receivers, who is getting in the right plays vs. the right coverages, who is making sure that he’s protected…”

We’ll find out what Prescott can do against an impressive Panthers defense on Sunday afternoon.