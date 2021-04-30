Dak Prescott Reacts To The Cowboys’ 1st Round Pick

On Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys traded back, going down from 10th to 12th with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Dallas added a third-round pick for its decision to trade down and still took arguably the top defensive player in the draft. The Cowboys took Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons with their first-round pick.

Not long after the pick was made, current Cowboys stars started giving their reactions. Star quarterback Dak Prescott made sure to offer a message to the young rookie linebacker as well.

“Welcome Micah Parsons let’s get to work!” Prescott said on Twitter.

After opting out of the 2020 season, Parsons will start his NFL career where he ended his college football career. The final game of his career came at AT&T Stadium against the Memphis Tigers.

All he did in that game was rack up 14 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed. Not bad for just one game.

He joins an already potent Cowboys locker room consisting of veterans Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch. Dallas adds a key piece to a defense that struggled to stop a nosebleed during the 2020 season.