Dak Prescott Reacts To The Cowboys’ Week 1 Game

Earlier today we learned that the Dallas Cowboys’ season opener will be in Tampa Bay against the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is already excited for the matchup, but not for the reason you’d think.

Speaking to ESPN’s Ed Werder, Prescott said that he’s just excited to get back on the field. He said that getting back on the field means more to him than the opponent or the opponent’s accomplishments.

“I’m excited to get back on the field,” Prescott said. “This game means more than the opponent and their rings.”

Prescott missed 11 games in 2020 due to a serious leg injury. But rather than let him walk in free agency, they re-signed him to a four-year, $160 million contract with $126 million guaranteed.

In the absence of Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys offense became anemic for large stretches of the season. The combination of Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert went 4-7 as the Cowboys finished 6-10 and missed the playoffs for the second year in a row.

The defense wasn’t any better, giving up a franchise record 473 points.

But with Prescott back and a number of changes made to the defense this offseason, the Cowboys should be better this year.

Week 1 of the 2021 season is primed to be one of the best opening days in recent memory. Having Dak Prescott make his return for that game will make it even better.