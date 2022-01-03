The Spun

Dak Prescott Reacts To The Michael Gallup Injury News

Dallas Cowboys star Michael Gallup celebrates with Dak Prescott during a game against the Seattle Seahawks in the playoffs.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 05: Michael Gallup #13 celebrates his touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter during the Wild Card Round at AT&T Stadium on January 05, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Cowboys are going to be without a key contributor on offense for the rest of their season.

Receiver Michael Gallup suffered a torn ACL during the game on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals but is expected to make a full recovery for next season.

This is a huge loss for the Cowboys as they’ll now need to rely on Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb more than ever.

Quarterback Dak Prescott was obviously pretty upset when this news came out.

“It’s very tough. That’s a guy that I love. You can’t get a better teammate than MG. I’m sick about it,” Prescott said.

Gallup finished Sunday’s game with 36 yards and a touchdown on three receptions as Dallas made a late push but couldn’t climb all the way back. He will finish his season with 445 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions.

With the NFC East already locked up, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Dallas rest some key starters next Saturday against Philadelphia. There’s no reason to risk further injuries on some of the other top offensive or defensive players.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

