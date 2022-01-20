Dak Prescott Receives Punishment For What He Said About Officials

Just a few days ago, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made headlines with a controversial comment he made about the officials from Sunday’s game.

Following the 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Cowboys fans threw objects onto the field, expressing their anger with the officiating crew. After learning fans threw objects at the officials, Dak responded, “Credit to them.”

His comments quickly went viral on social media with just about everyone calling his comments appalling. The NFL thought so too.

On Thursday afternoon, Prescott received a $25,000 fine for his comments about the officials.

Dak Prescott has been fined $25,000 for his postgame comments related to the game officials, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 20, 2022

Earlier this week, he took to Twitter to apologize for his controversial comments. “I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday,” he said.

“I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair,” he continued. “[Prescott holds] the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs. The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter. That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry.”

Prescott has more than enough money to pay the fine. However, it should serve as a stiff warning to watch what he says in the future.