Stephen Jones Shares Promising Update On Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott was lighting up the NFL before going down with a serious ankle fracture. Even after that season ending injury, the Dallas Cowboys committed to the quarterback for the long term, signing him to a very lucrative deal.

He’s the Cowboys quarterback for at least four years, and most involved probably hope it will be a much longer term relationship, which is great for Prescott. He should be able to cash in on another huge deal in the middle of his prime.

Of course, Dak still needs to finish his recovery from a very frightening injury. Luckily, it sounds like things are going very well on that front.

“Where we sit now, I couldn’t be happier,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, son of owner Jerry Jones, said today. Head coach Mike McCarthy says that the quarterback is “right where he needs to be” at this point in the offseason.

Update on Dak according to #Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones: “Where we sit now, I couldn’t be happier.” Says he feels he’s 110% ready to go. HC Mike McCarthy says he’s throwing, doing footwork drills. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) April 27, 2021

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on QB Dak Prescott (ankle): “He is right where he needs to be for this time. I had a chance to witness him work out Saturday. I was very impressed with the progress he’s making. …His footwork, he’s doing all the normal movements that you look to do.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 27, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys were a very disappointing 6-10 last season, finishing third in an incredibly mediocre NFC East. The Dak Prescott injury obviously exacerbated things, but defensive issues plagued the team even as he was throwing for almost 400 yards per game.

In five games, he threw for 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions, leading the Cowboys to a 2-3 record. He was on pace for a nearly-6,000 yard season, and to break Peyton Manning’s single-season passing record by nearly 500 yards.

The Cowboys offense should be extremely explosive if everyone is healthy in 2021. The team needs a major overhaul on the other side, or the season will be a real struggle once again.

