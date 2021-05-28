Cowboys Player On How Dak Prescott Looks During OTAs

Despite suffering a compound fracture to his ankle last fall, Dak Prescott appears to be on track to start the Dallas Cowboys‘ 2021 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Earlier this week, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported that Prescott looked sharp in OTAs for the Cowboys.

“From a physical standpoint, it would be difficult to know Dak Prescott is coming off an open ankle fracture,” Gehlken reported. “Cowboys QB looks comfortable throwing on run with accuracy. Pushed pace in 7-on-7 two-minute period. All about right for player ahead of schedule from Oct. 11 injury.”

The media in attendance for OTAs in Dallas aren’t the only ones impressed with Prescott. On Thursday afternoon, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz shared his thoughts on the Pro Bowl quarterback.

Schultz, who had 63 receptions for 615 yards and four touchdowns last season, believes Prescott looks like the same quarterback who was on pace to break records in 2020.

“The ball’s coming out the same as was before the injury,” Schultz said, via the Cowboys’ official website. “From what I can tell, it looks like right where he picked back up off of. All looks the same to me. The ball is in my hands the same exact way. So I’m excited to see how he continues to progress.”

Before going down with an injury, Prescott had 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions in just five games.

Prescott is currently the odds-on favorite to win the Comeback Player of the Year award next season. If he can play at the level we’re used to seeing him at, he should have no trouble winning the award.

