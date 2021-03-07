NFL Analyst Names Biggest ‘Red Flag’ With Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott entered this spring as one of the most intriguing free agents on the market. Although the Dallas Cowboys have been the favorites to keep him on board, either through a long-term contract or the franchise tag, the two-time Pro Bowler has found himself at the center of the offseason conversation.

However, like any of the free agents this year, Prescott seems to have at least one red flag. According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, it’s the serious ankle injury that the 27-year-old quarterback suffered in 2020.

Knox expanded upon his point about Prescott in a recent article.

And while Prescott did suffer a season-ending ankle fracture, it’s not the type of injury that should physically affect him over the long term. Still, teams cannot completely discount the injury, since it could impact both Prescott’s mobility in 2021 and his ability to prepare for the season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones estimated that Prescott’s recovery would put him back on the field for spring practices. However, that doesn’t mean Prescott can or will be a full participant or will be 100 percent in football shape by training camp. Teams will also have to do their own medical checks on Prescott to assess the risk of re-injury, and there’s always the question of how it could affect his confidence. Will Prescott be the same mobile, confident gunslinger coming off an undoubtedly excruciating injury?

Knox’s point about the injury is an important one to consider, given the severity of the compound fracture that Prescott suffered. Under normal circumstances, the 27-year-old uses his legs well. Next year, he may be limited, at least to start the season.

While their quarterback continues his recovery, Cowboys fans got a good piece of news earlier this week regarding Prescott’s status with the NFC East organization. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport things are “positive” between the quarterback and the Dallas front office.

While it might not seem like much, the latest report makes it seem like both parties could work out a deal this offseason, or at least pair up again in 2021. Most importantly, Prescott must recover fully from his injury so that he can be as close to full strength as possible for the start of next season.