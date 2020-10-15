Dak Prescott Releases Message Before First Post-Surgery Appointment

Dak Prescott underwent successful surgery on a gruesomely injured ankle suffered this past week against the Giants. But as heads to his first post-surgery appointment, he’s in very high spirits.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Dak said he was “in good spirits” as he heads to the doctor’s office. He offered thanks to everyone who sent him well-wishes after his injury.

“I’m doing well and I can’t thank you all enough for your love and support…” Dak said. “From teammates to family to friends to friends I don’t know to former and current players around the league…”

Dak was smiling the entire time as he declared that he’s ready to start his road to his comeback. He called his current run with adversity “another chapter in the book” and that he’s “ready to move forward and write it.”

Dak Prescott was almost in tears as he was carted out of AT&T Stadium during Sunday’s game. While Dallas managed to win the game without him, his injury could have major repercussions for the team.

Andy Dalton is set to take over as the starter for the rest of the way, and Dak Prescott is not under contract beyond this season.

The Cowboys are set to take on the Cardinals on Monday night.