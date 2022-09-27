Dak Prescott Reportedly Has 1 Game Circled For His Return

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott continues to make progress in his recovery from thumb surgery.

Prescott had his stitches removed last night prior to the team's game against the New York Giants. He did not play, but told NFL Network's Jane Slater that he's eyeing a Week 5 return.

That would put him back on the field for a showdown with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

"Dak Prescott showed me his thumb post stitch removal. No swelling. Healing. Tells me Cowboys/Rams week 5 is a game that he could possibly start," Slater wrote on Twitter. "Get the sense he would go Sunday vs. Washington if he could but this will be a team/Dak decision to be smart."

Without Prescott, the Cowboys moved to 2-1 on the season behind Cooper Rush, who threw for the deciding touchdown in Monday night's 23-16 win over the New York Giants.

Rush will get at least one more start this Sunday against the Washington Commanders. After that, it will depend on how Prescott is feeling and what the staff decides.