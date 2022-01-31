Dak Prescott Reportedly Made Decision On Pro Bowl

Skipping the Pro Bowl has become a trend for some of the NFL’s biggest stars. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is no exception.

Prescott has reportedly made a decision on whether or not he’ll play in this weekend’s Pro Bowl.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys quarterback is foregoing the Pro Bowl. He instead wants extra rest considering the past few years of his NFL career have been filled with injuries and rehab.

“With Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson added to NFC Pro Bowl roster today, I’m told Dak Prescott passed on playing to give himself some rest after a long year of rehab from the ankle, calf and other ailments that cropped up during the season,” Archer said on Twitter. With Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson added to NFC Pro Bowl roster today, I'm told Dak Prescott passed on playing to give himself some rest after a long year of rehab from the ankle, calf and other ailments that cropped up during the season. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 31, 2022 This is obviously a disappointing development for Cowboys fans hoping to see Dak Prescott play. It also calls into question how healthy Dak really was during the 2021-22 season. It sounds like he not only wants, but needs the extra rest.

The Cowboys’ season ended in disappointment at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card round.

Prescott, meanwhile, dealt with a calf issue down the stretch of the season that probably still impacted him in the playoffs.

The Pro Bowl is this Sunday, Feb. 6.