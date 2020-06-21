Dak Prescott Reportedly Makes Decision On Franchise Tag

After a prolonged war of words between the Dallas Cowboys and star quarterback Dak Prescott, it looks like the Cowboys starter has come to a decision on the franchise tag.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dak is planning to sign the franchise tag by Monday. Signing the one-year tender will pay him $31.4 million in 2020. That comes out to nearly ten times what he was paid in 2019.

However, Schefter also noted that the two sides still have only until July 15 to reach a long-term deal. To date, there doesn’t appear to be a whole lot of movement on that front. That may be due in large part to what are believed to be significant salary demands from Dak. Reports have largely stated that he wants top-three quarterback money, which would be upwards of $35 million.

There’s no denying that Dak deserves a massive raise. He’s been the starting quarterback in Dallas for four years, and taken up that role on a fourth-round pick’s salary.

Signing the franchise tender does lock in Prescott for the 2020 season and prevent a holdout, as noted by Schefter.

“Once he officially signs his franchise tender, Dak Prescott will be contractually obligated to report to training camp on time, whether or not he and the Cowboys can figure out a long-term deal,” Schefter says.

During his four years in Dallas, Dak has gone 40-24 and posted some of the top passing seasons in franchise history.

To date he boasts 15,778 passing yards, 97 touchdowns and only 36 interceptions in the regular season.

But arguably the biggest criticism of Dak’s tenure as the starter has been his struggles in the postseason and some big games.

It’s clear that the Cowboys have a more than competent starting quarterback on their hands. But one way or another, they’ll need to make a definitive stance on whether he’s the future of the team.