Dak Prescott Reportedly Makes His Offseason Plans Known

Unless Dak Prescott and the Cowboys strike a new deal, the Dallas QB won’t be participating in any off-season team training program.

Given the global health circumstances, the Cowboys will be hosting a virtual off-season training program in coming weeks.

The program allows players to maintain social distancing and get in shape for the 2020 season. It’s also important to note it’s a voluntary program.

The Cowboys certainly encourage all their players to participate. But Prescott won’t be doing so unless he signs a new contract with the Cowboys.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Prescott will not take part in the stay-at-home preparations for the 2020 season, unless and until he has a long-term deal,” said Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Prescott and the Cowboys just can’t seem to figure things out this off-season. The current pandemic has only added more complication to the situation – and it’s unknown if there’s any negotiations currently being held.

The Cowboys have until July 15 to sign Prescott – a franchise-tagged player – to a new deal. Dallas will eventually have to pay Prescott what he wants or simply let him go.

Mike McCarthy, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have some major decisions to make in coming weeks.