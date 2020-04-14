Dak Prescott Reps Dispute Photo From TMZ’s Party Story

Over the weekend, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott made headlines.

According to a report from TMZ, Prescott hosted a 30-person party at his house. If the report is accurate, it meant that Prescott and Elliott violated Texas’ “stay-at-home” order.

The Prosper Police Department reportedly investigated the complaint, but were unable to find anything that corroborated the allegations. The star quarterback admitted he held a party, but did not have 30 people over at his residence.

Prescott suggested he held a smaller dinner party. In addition to denying the initial report from TMZ, Prescott’s representative said a photo included in the TMZ article was not from his house.

The photo depicted a dinner table – which Prescott’s reps said is from the restaurant they ordered food from.

According to Dak Prescott’s reps this photo that TMZ says was from the QBs house is from the restaurant where the food came from, Nick and Sam’s. pic.twitter.com/qhmaCm4qCK — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) April 14, 2020

The Cowboys released a statement about Prescott’s dinner party. They made it clear that won’t be happening again any time soon.

“We’ve certainly communicated with Dak and Zeke,” Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said in a recent radio interview. “I think they’re certainly aware now of how sensitive these situations are. I don’t think you’ll be seeing that nay more. They are certainly guys that were have the utmost respect for. I certainly know they understand the sensitivity of the situation we’re in, it’s certainly very serious and something we know they understand.”

The Prescott-dinner saga rolls on.