Dak Prescott Responds To Mike McCarthy Job Security Rumors

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Despite winning 24 games in the past two seasons, Mike McCarthy's future with the Cowboys has been a major talking point this week. Some people believe he could be on the hot seat if his team suffers an early exit in the playoffs.

On Friday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about his head coach's future.

Prescott wasn't even aware of all the outside noise surrounding McCarthy's job security.

"It's comical in a sense," Prescott told reporters. "First, what back to back 12 wins in y'all tell me how long and we're talking about a guy's job in jeopardy? That just shows you when you play for this organization what comes with it and why it's important to create these walls around us, create this safe place in our locker room and understanding what matters is the men that go out there and get in between the lines and put the work in throughout the week for us to go out and win."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has already dismissed the idea that McCarthy's job is at stake next Monday.

"No. I don't even want to ... No. That's it," he said. "I don't need to go into all the pluses or minuses. I've got a lot more to evaluate Mike McCarthy on than this playoff game."

The Cowboys will face the Buccaneers in the opening round of the playoffs. They'll kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.