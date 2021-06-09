Dak Prescott Reveals When He Knew He Was Recovered

By all accounts, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott‘s rehab from his season-ending broken ankle has gone smoothly every step of the way.

Prescott has been participating in the team’s offseason program and is progressing quite well, according to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Head coach Mike McCarthy said this week that the expectation is that Prescott will be a full participant when training camp opens next month.

Prescott himself says he knew back in May that he was pretty much over the injury, and this realization didn’t happen on the field or in the weight room or even at the doctor’s office.

It happened on the dance floor, Prescott told reporters on Wednesday.

“I really just, yeah, just had a good Cinco de Mayo,” Prescott said. “Was a little active, and at that time, did some little dance moves and I felt like I was ready to go. That was when I said in my head the injury is gone.”

Prescott suffered a fractured and dislocated right ankle in Week 5 against the New York Giants last fall. After being taken to a hospital, he underwent immediate surgery to repair the injury and had a second procedure done in December to strengthen the ankle.

“I don’t even think about it before practice, but still doing all the necessary things and being smart because I am still seven months or so away from the injury,” he said on Wednesday.

