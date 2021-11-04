The Spun

Dak Prescott Reveals How Close He Is To 100 Percent

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday night.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Dak Prescott is inactive for the game due to a cal injury. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys fans continue to get encouraging news about the health of starting quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott practiced on Thursday, and the plan is for him to start on Sunday against the Denver Broncos after missing last week’s game with a strained calf.

Prescott has been making steady progress over the last couple of weeks and now appears good to go. He told reporters today he is “pretty close” to feeling 100%.

With Prescott on the sideline, the Cowboys went on the road in Minnesota and took down the Vikings behind backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

“He’s obviously still a leader on the sideline,” Moore said of Prescott this week, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I enjoyed it because he’s able to view things from a different lens and have those conversations with me.”

Moore will enjoy it more (no pun intended) when Prescott is back on the field. That should be this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET against Denver at AT&T Stadium.

