Dak Prescott Reveals How Close He Is To 100 Percent

Dallas Cowboys fans continue to get encouraging news about the health of starting quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott practiced on Thursday, and the plan is for him to start on Sunday against the Denver Broncos after missing last week’s game with a strained calf.

Prescott has been making steady progress over the last couple of weeks and now appears good to go. He told reporters today he is “pretty close” to feeling 100%.

Dak Prescott on how close he is to 100%: “Pretty close, to be honest. I feel good.” — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) November 4, 2021

With Prescott on the sideline, the Cowboys went on the road in Minnesota and took down the Vikings behind backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

“He’s obviously still a leader on the sideline,” Moore said of Prescott this week, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I enjoyed it because he’s able to view things from a different lens and have those conversations with me.”

Moore will enjoy it more (no pun intended) when Prescott is back on the field. That should be this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET against Denver at AT&T Stadium.