Dak Prescott Reveals His Mindset Heading Into The Season

Dak Prescott had to sit back and watch a handful of young quarterbacks get paid this offseason. That’s all the motivation he needs to be great this season.

The Dallas Cowboys want to keep Prescott for the long haul, that isn’t the issue. And yet, the two parties struggled all offseason to get a long-term deal done.

With the regular season just about ready to begin, Prescott wants everyone to know that he’s hungrier than ever. Unfortunately for the rest of the NFC East, it sounds like Prescott is about to do some damage this fall.

“My fire is burning and my fire is big. You can throw whatever you want in there for it to burn and for it to get bigger,” Prescott told ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I don’t know if I’m necessarily trying to prove something to the Cowboys or to this team because I feel like everybody in this building, this organization knows the player I am, knows the man that I am, knows where my heart stands.”

Dallas is getting a hungry @dak this year 😤 pic.twitter.com/va2wPGxQiq — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 9, 2020

Prescott has all the right tools in front of him to succeed. His receiving corps is loaded with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. Let’s also not forget he has one of the best tailbacks in the game by his side in Ezekiel Elliott.

Dallas has to get ready to open up its checkbook for Prescott next offseason. It’s very unusual for a franchise to let a Pro Bowl quarterback leave during the prime of their career.

But first, Prescott has to prove to the Cowboys that he’s worth a $40 million per year contract.

Prescott’s revenge tour begins on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

[ESPN]