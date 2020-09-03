Dak Prescott Reveals His Thoughts On The National Anthem

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has shared his thoughts on the plan for the national anthem heading into the 2020 season.

The Cowboys have not had a player kneel for the national anthem, but they probably will this year, as Dontari Poe said he plans on doing it.

Jerry Jones has said on multiple occasions that his team will handle the national anthem with “grace.” It’s unclear what that means exactly.

Prescott was asked on Wednesday night for his preference regarding the national anthem.

“It’s about expressing yourself,” Prescott said, via USA Today. “I wouldn’t say it’s going to be about expressing one idea. That’s where we are as a country right now. Individuals have different thoughts, different perceptions and different feelings than their neighbor. So for you to force your opinion and your perceptions on somebody I think isn’t very important right now.

“That’s what this country is about the freedom to do that, the freedom to express yourself. As we heard Mr. Jones talk about grace and sharing grace and having grace with players in what they want to do. If I had it my way, that’s exactly what we’d do: Express ourselves individually but love and support one another collectively.”

It’ll be interesting to see what the Cowboys ultimately do in Week 1.

Dallas is set to open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Los Angeles Rams. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday Night Football.