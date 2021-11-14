Dak Prescott Had An Unfortunate Celebration Accident

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys bounced back from last week’s debacle against the Denver Broncos with a dominant showing on Sunday afternoon. The starting quarterback contributed to three touchdowns and the offense looked completely revitalized in a 43-3 shellacking of the Atlanta Falcons.

Prescott was sharp in the Cowboys seventh victory of the year, but he didn’t leave the win completely unscathed. During his postgame press conference, a decent-sized welt was noticeable on the quarterback’s right cheek.

However, Prescott revealed that his dinged-up face wasn’t the result of a play on the field. Rather, it came on the sidelines and from a teammate.

The Cowboys quarterback shared that the welt was courtesy of his favorite receiving targets, CeeDee Lamb. With the game winding down, Prescott shared that he went over to the second-year receiver to celebrate and accidentally took a facemask to the cheek in the process.

“I give him a hug and tell him good job and I guess he think I have my helmet on so he leans in for helmet tap, facemask to cheek,” Prescott explained to reporters, per Todd Archer. “I’m alright. I told you I’m tough.”

Thankfully for the Cowboys, Prescott was doing just fine after the game and a mark on his face was all that was left behind. He’ll be good to go when Dallas returns to action next week in Kansas City.

Unsurprisingly, the star quarterback was also in good spirits after Sunday’s game because of his stellar on-field performance. Prescott completed 24 of his 31 passes for 296 yards and threw two touchdowns in the win. He added a rushing touchdown, helping to contribute to a Cowboys rushing attack that racked up 114 yards and scored three times.

After all of that, Prescott could surely handle a small bonk to the face. Still, Lamb might need to make up the accident this week in practice before the Cowboys take on the Chiefs next Sunday.