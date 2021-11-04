Dak Prescott Reveals The 1 Thing He Learned Sunday Night

When the Dallas Cowboys stepped onto the field last weekend against the Minnesota Vikings, they did so without their starting quarterback.

Dak Prescott tried to give it a go in warmups, but just couldn’t get right ahead of the team. As a result, Prescott watched from the sideline in sweatpants while nursing his calf injury.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Prescott met with the media to talk about last weekend’s game. One reporter asked Prescott if he learned anything by being on the sideline as opposed to in the game.

“That I don’t necessarily like to watch. I like to play,” Prescott said.

Thankfully for Dak and the Cowboys fans out there, the star quarterback won’t be watching from the sideline this week. According to a comment from head coach Mike McCarthy, the plan is for Dak to play this weekend against the Denver Broncos.

“The plan is for him to practice and play (Sunday),” McCarthy told reporters on Thursday afternoon.

Cooper Rush filled in admirably for Dak during the game against Minnesota. Everyone predicted for that to be a loss for the Cowboys, but Rush led the team to an impressive 20-16 win.

Now the team will have Dak back on the field with a great shot to improve their record to 7-1.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Broncos is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.