Dak Prescott Reveals Why He’s Skipping The Pro Bowl

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has already announced that he will not participate in this year’s Pro Bowl. On Wednesday, he was asked why he decided to pass up on the opportunity.

Prescott, who filmed a Super Bowl commercial for 7-Eleven this afternoon, revealed that he doesn’t want to take more unnecessary hits than he already has to.

“Didn’t want to take any more unnecessary hits I guess you could say or just wear on the body,” Prescott said, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “Wanted to turn the page, get ready to just start next season.”

This makes sense considering Prescott just finished his first season since undergoing ankle surgery.

We’ve seen plenty of quarterbacks opt out of the Pro Bowl in the past. In fact, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers already announced that they’ll skip this year’s event.

Prescott finished the 2021 season with 4,449 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they were eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs.

Cowboys fans will most likely have to wait until training camp to see Prescott in action again.