Dak Prescott Sends Clear Message Following Skip Bayless’ Comments

On Thursday afternoon, Skip Bayless made headlines with his critique of Dak Prescott publicly sharing his battles with depression.

In a new interview, Prescott publicly discussed his brother’s suicide for the first time. Jace Prescott was 31 when he took is own life back in April, and Dak admitted that he dealt with depression in the wake of his brother’s death.

Bayless openly questioned Dak’s ability to be a leader on the Cowboys while also admitting that he suffers from depression. “If you reveal publicly any little weakness, it can affect your team’s ability to believe in you in the toughest spots and it definitely could encourage others on the other side to come after you,” Bayless said today.

Dak clearly heard Skip’s comments because the Cowboys star responded this afternoon. The quarterback said it’s important for him not to hide his mental health.

“No, I think that’s a fake leader. Being a leader is about being genuine and being real,” Dak said via Cowboys reporter Jori Epstein.

We're talking with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott right now. Important to him not to hide mental health challenges. Without mental health, can't lead. Not just about looking tough. "No," Dak said, "I think that’s a fake leader. Being a leader is about being genuine and being real." — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) September 10, 2020

Prescott should be commended for the way he responded to Skip’s ludicrous and asinine comments.

On Sunday night, Dak will lead his team onto the field against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys enter as a slight favorite, despite playing on the road.

Prescott is a darkhorse MVP candidate as the Cowboys look at add another Super Bowl to the trophy case.