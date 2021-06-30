Each and every year the Dallas Cowboys enter the season with high expectations – coming from both the national media and the fanbase.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys haven’t had much playoff success in recent years. In fact, Dallas has won just three playoffs games in the past 23 years.

Star quarterback Dak Prescott isn’t worried, though. As he and the rest of the Cowboys get healthy, Prescott knows Dallas is poised to compete for a division title and perhaps playoff success.

After a rough start to the 2020 season, the former fourth-round pick has high expectations for 2021.

“Improvement, a lot of improvement obviously from last year to this year, but deeper than that from those first five games,” Prescott told Newy Scruggs of NBC DFW. “Take those first five games and just say we’re going to be better than that as a team.”

Here’s more of what he had to say, via Pro Football Talk:

We’re going to play more complementary football from defense to offense to special teams, and then we’re going to have a healthy team. We’ve all approached the offseason, we approached the season the right way. We’re just excited. We’re excited that hopefully we can stay healthy; we can get good fortune on that end. Then, we can just put everything we’ve worked hard for together on all stages and all phases of the game. We’re excited for this year. It’s going to be very, very special for us and for Cowboys fans.”

Prescott foresees a special year for the Cowboys and it’s difficult to argue against him. If the defense takes a step forward – which it should with the additions the team made in the offseason – Dallas should be the favorite to win the NFC East.

Prescott has a bevy of weapons at his disposal on the offensive side of the ball. The Cowboys will remain one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the league.

Will that lead to playoff success?