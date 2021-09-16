Dak Prescott Sends Clear Message About Ezekiel Elliott’s Value

Ezekiel Elliott’s stat line in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn’t very impressive, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t valuable to the Dallas Cowboys’ offense.

When speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon, Dak Prescott had a message for everyone questioning Elliott’s role on the team. He pointed out that Elliott made a handful of key blocks in passing situations during the season opener.

“You turn on the tape and we’re not in the game if Zeke doesn’t make a lot of those blocks,” Prescott said. “There’s not many backs that can do that time and time again. … He means a lot to this offense.”

Several fans assumed that Elliott is washed up because he finished Week 1 with 33 rushing yards on 11 carries. However, the Cowboys’ game plan clearly didn’t revolve around their running game.

The Cowboys wanted to air out the ball and take advantage of a rather suspect Buccaneers secondary. For that specific game, Elliott didn’t need to have a heavy workload.

Besides, it’s not like Elliott was frustrated with his role last Thursday. He knows there’s more to being a running back than just carrying the football.

“Every play I’m given a job,” Elliott said, via the Star-Telegram. “It’s my job to do that job to the best of its ability. I take a lot of pride in being well-rounded, do a lot of things and I think it’s big for a running back to keep the quarterback safe, keep him untouched.”

It’ll be interesting to see what Elliott’s role looks like this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.