Dak Prescott Sends Clear Message For Cowboys Fans

We’re just a few days away from watching the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers square off in the first round of the playoffs, and clearly, star quarterback Dak Prescott can’t wait much longer for kickoff.

During this Thursday’s media session, Prescott revealed his expectations for the atmosphere at AT&T Stadium this weekend.

Prescott expects the Cowboys to have a true home-field advantage on Sunday.

“Im excited. That’s one thing that you can’t replicate is playoff football, especially not in AT&T Stadium, having played two playoff games here before and knowing the excitement every single play,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota. “Excited just to feel the atmosphere from warmups, really from the time you show up getting near the game. I mean just in town, you can feel it. It’s something special, excited just to see Cowboys Nation come out and show out and be a big part of this game.”

The atmosphere at AT&T Stadium this Sunday should be special.

Earlier this week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he’s hoping the Cowboys can break their record for most fans at AT&T Stadium.

“I’d like to push that to 100,000 this week,” Jones said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

The Cowboys and 49ers will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET.