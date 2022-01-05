Dak Prescott Shares Honest Admission Amid His Struggles

The Spun

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott put up fine numbers this past Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to avoid criticism from the public.

Some critics claim Prescott isn’t “seeing the game” well right now. He responded to those claims during Wednesday’s media session.

“I feel like I’m seeing it fine,” Prescott replied. “I don’t know if y’all differ. It doesn’t really matter to me. We’re continuing to get better and work, and that’s the simple fact of it.”

Prescott doesn’t sound like a player who’s worried about their recent performance. To be fair, he finished Week 17 with 226 passing yards and three touchdowns.

While the criticism of Prescott hasn’t slowed down this season, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made it known that he believes in his quarterback.

“I’m very pleased with what Dak has been doing,” Jones said, via Jon Machota. “I’m ecstatic we got him here with the health he’s got.”

If Jones is pleased with Prescott’s performance, that’s all that matters.

Prescott will have the chance to build some confidence this Saturday before the playoffs begin. A strong performance against the Eagles could jump-start Mike McCarthy’s offense before the NFC Wild Card Round.

