Dak Prescott Shares Honest Admission On Cowboys Media

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys put together a dominant performance against the Philadelphia Eagles to take the lead in the NFC East.

Dak Prescott and company cruised to a 41-21 win over Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. Dallas dominated from the opening whistle and looked like a legitimate contender in the NFC playoff race.

Following practice on Thursday, Prescott spoke with the local media and made a pretty hilarious comment. “When it’s bad, y’all make it way worse than it is. Right? So when it’s good, y’all hype it up to be something better than it is,” Prescott said about the Cowboys media.

A reporter then asked, “So it’s our fault?”

“For sure. For sure,” Dak said.

Dak Prescott on media covering the Cowboys: “When it’s bad, y’all make it way worse than it is. Right? So when it’s good, y’all hype it up to be something better than it is.” Reporter: So it’s our fault? Dak: “For sure. For sure.” 😂😂😂 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 30, 2021

Prescott isn’t wrong. The Cowboys are the biggest draw in the sport, so it’s only natural for analysts and fans to overreact to every single game.

So far, there hasn’t been too much to worry about for Cowboys fans. Dallas gave the reigning Super bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers everything they could handle in the first week of the season.

The Cowboys followed that up with their first win of the year over the Los Angeles Chargers. A dominant win over the Eagles moved the team to 2-1 on the year and atop the NFC East standings.

Next up for the Cowboys is a contest against the undefeated Carolina Panthers.