Dak Prescott Shares Honest Admission On His Calf Injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is by no means a lock to play against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday. He’s battling a calf injury that’s kept him out of practice for several days.

In an interview on Thursday, Dak had a surprise admission about how extensive the injury may be. He expressed concern that the calf injury could be related to the fractured leg and dislocated ankle he suffered in 2020.

Dak further said that he’s concerned his physical ability could be hindered by the injury. And he doesn’t that to affect how Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore calls plays on Sunday.

The Pro Bowl quarterback has not missed a game so far this season. If he’s not good to go in Week 8, backup Cooper Rush is expected to take the reins.

2021 is primed to be a career-year for Dak Prescott. On top of being 5-1, Dak is completing over 73-percent of his passes and has 1,813 yards, 16 touchdowns and a 115 passer rating.

Minnesota is 3-3 and struggling to find consistency. This might be a layup for the Cowboys if Dak is healthy.

But as with last year, the team is likely to win or lose on Dak’s health. If he isn’t good to go this Sunday against the Vikings, it’s going to be hard to pick them to win.

The Cowboys-Vikings game will be played at 8:20 p.m. EST and will air on NBC.