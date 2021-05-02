Dak Prescott Shares Honest Admission Upon Return To Throwing

It’s safe to say that Dak Prescott is very happy to be back throwing again and taking part in offseason activities for the Dallas Cowboys.

Prescott, who signed a longterm contract extension with the Cowboys this offseason, has also made his return from a season-ending injury in 2020.

The star quarterback continues to make progress with his recovery and should be good to go by the start of the 2021 season. Prescott has made enough progress to start throwing again. He is extremely happy about that.

“I don’t even know if you can put into words the feeling throwing again,” Prescott told USA Today on Wednesday. “Not throwing sitting in a chair or throwing not moving, but actually dropping back and using your legs. It’s like a high. It’s like a drug for me.”

Prescott suffered a season-ending leg injury early in the 2020 season. He underwent surgery and was out for the rest of the year.

While the injury was a gruesome one, Prescott has made incredible progress and should be good to go by the start of the 2021 season.

The Cowboys will look to make a major run in the postseason with Prescott behind center in 2021.