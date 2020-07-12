Cowboys Insider Has Telling Update On Dak Prescott Situation

The deadline for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys to reach a contract extension before the 2020 season is just a few days away. But the latest update on that situation doesn’t paint a rosy picture.

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, Dak and the Cowboys “are not close” to reaching an extension. The deadline for Dak to sign a new deal is July 15. Failing to do so would require him to play the entire 2020 season on the tag.

In theory, Dallas could opt to never give Dak a contract extension and keep tagging him. But his cap number for 2021 would be around $40 million, so Dallas would probably want to meet somewhere in the middle.

It certainly didn’t help Dallas’ cause that Patrick Mahomes just signed a 10-year deal worth over $500 million. That deal undoubtedly caused Dak’s potential value to skyrocket.

In four years as Dallas’ starter, Dak is 40-24 with two Pro Bowl appearances and two NFC East titles.

He has consistently ranked among the top quarterbacks in the league in nearly every statistical category. But the biggest knock on him lately has been his performance in big games. Dallas missed the playoff by one game last year, during which they lost very winnable games against the Patriots, Jets, Bill, Saints and Bears.

Dak Prescott may or may not be the long-term choice at quarterback for the Cowboys. But it now looks like we won’t get the answer to that before 2021.