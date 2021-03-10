Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys locked up star quarterback Dak Prescott with a contract extension that made him the second-highest paid player in the league.

The star quarterback inked a four-year, $160 million deal that pays him $75 million in the first year of the contract. He earned a new deal even after missing the majority of the 2020 season with a brutal leg injury.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Cowboys held a press conference where they announced the new contract. During the press conference, Prescott made a point to thank one current NFL quarterback for their role in helping him come back from a devastating injury.

Prescott thanked former Washington quarterback Alex Smith for showing him that coming back from a severe injury, and still playing at a high level, is possible.

Check it out.

"I have to thank Alex Smith…"@Dak speaks to how Alex Smith's recovery inspired his own 💪 pic.twitter.com/zBlItFY6ex — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 10, 2021

“I have to thank, honestly, Alex Smith,” Prescott said in the video. “Because when you’re sitting there with an injury like that or you come out of surgery – to see somebody that has already done it actually in worse circumstances – that allowed my mind to go to straight ‘okay, I can do this.'”

“I’m going to beat this, it’s just a matter of time,” he said. “So I have to thank Alex for somebody who overcame that and won Comeback Player of the Year.”

After missing most of the 2020 season, Prescott will be ready to go when the 2021 season kicks off.

Can the Cowboys compete for a playoff spot?