Dak Prescott Thinks Cowboys’ Draft Plan Is “Obvious”

Tonight, the Dallas Cowboys will add a first-rounder to their roster. The big question is will it be an offensive or defensive player? Dak Prescott thinks he knows what the Cowboys’ plan is.

Dallas has plenty of roster holes to fill through this year’s NFL Draft, most of which are on the defensive side of the football. As flashy as taking an exciting receiver or trading up to get Kyle Pitts would be, the Cowboys have other needs.

Cornerback is an obvious priority. Dallas needs to find a starting cornerback to pair up with Trevon Diggs. Linebacker is another position of need. The No. 10 pick provides a perfect opportunity to get one of the top defensive prospects in this year’s class.

As much as Prescott would like add another elite offensive weapon to work with, he’d like to see the Cowboys take a defensive player. He believes that’s exactly what Dallas will do this evening.

“I think it’s obvious you go defense and make our team better on that side,” Prescott told Tiki Barber on Tiki and Tierney.

@dak to @TikiAndTierney on how he sees the #Cowboys 2021 draft plan: "I’m trusting the front office … They know what they’re talking about. I think it will be a heavy defensive draft for us. … “I think it’s obvious you go defense and make our team better on that side.” — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) April 28, 2021

That’s a pretty unselfish move by the Cowboys’ franchise quarterback. He recognizes Dallas needs to improve on the defensive side of the ball.

The Cowboys’ first-round pick this evening could make all the difference. Dallas is just a few players away from being able to win the NFC East and become a legitimate NFC contender.

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC.