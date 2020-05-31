Analyst Suggests 5 Teams That Should Trade For QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have yet to work out a longterm extension. The former Mississippi State star is currently slated to play the 2020 NFL season under the franchise tag.

This is leading some to speculate about Prescott’s future in Dallas. Is it possible the Cowboys will eventually decide to move on?

That probably would not happen until 2021, at the earliest. The Cowboys. are still trying to work out a longterm extension with Prescott and have until mid-July to do so. Even if they can’t, he’ll probably just play the 2020 season under the franchise tag.

Eventually, though, the Cowboys could decide to make a move. Would Dallas consider trading its franchise quarterback?

One analyst has named five teams that could make sense for Prescott. FanSided’s Gino Terrell named five teams that might consider making a move for Prescott.

Highlighting the list is the San Francisco 49ers, who already have a potential franchise QB in Jimmy Garoppolo.

“The 49ers could intrigue the Cowboys as they have a quarterback who would make less than Prescott, who is insisting to set the market as the highest-paid player. Garoppolo has experience and maybe he’s a quarterback the Cowboys feel they could win with.

To sweeten the deal, the 49ers could toss in a couple of draft picks,” he writes.

That would be quite the move for both Dallas and San Francisco, but it’s pretty tough to imagine it happening.

The Jaguars, Patriots, Lions and Bills are also mentioned as possible landing spots for a Prescott trade.

Where do you see Prescott playing in 2020 and beyond?