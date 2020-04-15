ESPN Analyst Proposes Cowboys Trading Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has far exceeded the expectations set back when he went in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Now he wants to be paid like one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, but so far he and the Dallas Cowboys haven’t been able to work out a long-term deal.

Prescott will play under the franchise tag this fall. That brings a very nice one-year payout of almost $29 million. It does not give him the year of stability with the Cowboys that he wants to.

Dallas obviously likes what Dak has brought to the franchise, since taking over for Tony Romo as a rookie. He’s coming off of a great season, but whether he is worth Aaron Rodgers/Russell Wilson money is up for debate.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell put out a new column on Tuesday, proposing ambitious, very hypothetical trades for every pick of the 2020 NFL Draft’s first round. When he got up to No. 5—the Miami Dolphins’ first pick—he took a big swing: the franchise should trade for Dak Prescott. There have been some rumors that the team is balking a bit on taking Tua Tagovailoa, and may not love one of the other quarterbacks down the board.

ICYMI: I put together a all-trades mock draft with a trade for each of the 32 first-round picks. I also subbed out the Christian McCaffrey trade that was in there and replaced it with a new one. https://t.co/8wPYWvzyWM — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) April 13, 2020

He compares Dak’s situation to that of Kirk Cousins in Washington a few years ago. If Dallas can’t figure out a deal that works for both sides, and doesn’t want to risk losing Prescott for nothing in 2022, trading him to Miami could net them the chance to draft their next franchise QB.

In Barnwell’s very hypothetical column, he has Dak Prescott and the No. 17 overall pick being sent to Miami, for No. 5 and No. 82 in the third round.

The Cowboys would be moving up here for one of the non-Burrow quarterbacks, with somebody such as Jordan Love stepping in as the immediate starter in what would become more of a run-first Cowboys offense. This trade values Prescott as something close to the 17th pick in a typical draft by the Jimmy Johnson chart. The Cowboys stuck the exclusive franchise tag on him because they didn’t want to run the risk of losing him for two first-round picks, but I suspect they feared that a team like the Patriots might steal him away for two picks in the late 20s.

On Miami’s side of the equation, the trade could make sense for the Dolphins if they want to accelerate their process, with Tom Brady out of the AFC East.

The Dolphins, who shouldn’t have any trouble giving Prescott the deal he wants, would still have three first-round picks in this draft (Nos. 17, 18 and 26) to build around their new franchise quarterback. With the Patriots losing Tom Brady and seemingly planning on building around Jarrett Stidham, the AFC East is suddenly open for business. If Miami trades for Prescott and drafts wisely around him, it’s not crazy to imagine a scenario in which it is competing for a division title in 2020.

Barnwell dove into the idea a bit further in a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. Eisen seems pretty into the idea.

Talked to @billbarnwell about his latest #NFLMockDraft where he has the #DallasCowboys making an insane trade that they should kind of consider: pic.twitter.com/p8svYjYGUq — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 15, 2020

Once again, this is totally hypothetical, but it is something that could make sense for both sides, as very unlikely as it seems at this point, a week before the NFL Draft.

