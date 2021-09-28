Dak Prescott Uses 1 Word To Describe First Home Game

For the first time all season, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys returned home last night.

After spending the first two weeks on the road, the Cowboys finally got the opportunity to play in front of their fans at AT&T Stadium on Monday night. It was a triumphant return.

The Cowboys thumped the Philadelphia Eagles 41-21 on Monday Night Football. Prescott had a strong outing, throwing for 238 yards and three touchdowns. It was a special night for Prescott, in particular.

Monday night was Prescott’s first home game since he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 5 last year. Although he wasn’t moved to tears by playing at home like some believe, he admitted on Tuesday that he was extremely grateful to be back at AT&T Stadium. In fact, the word he used was “special.”

“I think that was sweat,” he said regarding what some believed to be a tear rolling down his cheek during the playing of the national anthem, via ESPN.com. “I don’t remember crying but definitely just appreciation and gratitude. Thankful for just the opportunity to be back out here, doing what I love and doing it here at AT&T in front of the fans, with my teammates, in an atmosphere like this, first home game. It was special. It was definitely special.”

Dak Prescott is playing like an MVP candidate so far this season. He’s put up massive numbers and the Cowboys look like a contender.

Dallas has to be happy with what it’s seen from Prescott, especially considering he inked a massive extension this off-season.

Prescott and the Cowboys get back to work this week in preparation of the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.