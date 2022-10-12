Dak Prescott Uses 3 Words To Describe His Current Mindset

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before their game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Though it's not much of a surprise, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is licking his chops to get back on the football field.

When asked by Clarence Hill Jr. how antsy he is to return to Dallas' starting lineup, Prescott said, "Antsy as f---."

Prescott added, "But excited that my guys are doing what they got to do."

It's easy to understand why Prescott is anxious to return. The Cowboys are having a lot of success this season, and he wants to help the team reach their full potential.

On the flip side, the Cowboys need to be careful with Prescott. The worst-case scenario here is that they rush his recovery process.

The Cowboys are 4-0 this season with Cooper Rush as their starting quarterback. He has 839 passing yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Mike McCarthy said the Cowboys are planning to start Rush this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Perhaps we'll see Prescott back on the field next weekend against the Detroit Lions.