Dak Prescott Takes 20 Percent Stake In Restaurant Franchise

After landing a huge new contract from the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, Dak Prescott is starting to make some big investments. According to a new CNBC report, he’s done just that with Walk-On’s, a Louisiana-based restaurant chain that saw serious growth before COVID-19.

Walk-On’s was founded by a pair of former LSU basketball walk-ons, in Baton Rouge. The chain now boasts more than 40 locations across nine states in the South, including Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

There are currently three locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, with a fourth to open, and a location in Waco. Prescott, who is taking a 20-percent stake in the sports bar chain, will become co-owner of those locations.

“I grew up going to some Walk-On’s,” the Louisiana-native told CNBC. “We had a Walk-On right there in Bossier City. On the bathroom, when you walk in, my high school picture is probably still there.”

Dallas Cowboy’s quarterback Dak Prescott is the latest athlete to invest in Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurants. CNBC’s @JabariJYoung talks with founder and CEO Brandon Landry. https://t.co/DZDmBUgQhU pic.twitter.com/W6faZvVLxe — CNBC (@CNBC) May 4, 2021

He is the second prominent NFL quarterback to join the chain’s ownership group. Drew Brees, who just retired from the New Orleans Saints this offseason, is a co-owner, a natural fit as a beloved figure in Louisiana.

Dak Prescott is a natural partner for similar reasons, especially as the face of the NFL’s most popular franchise, in an area where Walk-On’s is planning expansion. Per the restaurant’s website, locations are planned for Katy and McKinney, Texas, and as the franchise aims to expand to 70 locations by the end of the year, they are aiming to make their way into new states like Colorado and Ohio.

For Prescott, this is his latest foray into investing, something we could see much more from him with his new contract. Even on his relatively-meager mid-round rookie deal, he reportedly made over $50 million in endorsements from the likes of Adidas, Beats by Dre, and Pepsi. Now, he’s looking to get more directly involved.

“I wouldn’t say that there is one avenue that I want to just dive into more than the others,” Prescott said. “I’m a very open guy, so I’m open to learning about new things, new investments. Whatever it is, it has to be genuine and something I care about; something I would buy and not just some cash cow.” […] “It’s about starting those business investments and business opportunities now, so when the game goes away, you’re not trying to learn it,” he said. “You already had a head start — you can go from one career to the next without hesitation.”

With a four-year, $164 million deal under his belt, the chance to cash back in on a huge contract in just a few years, and now an impressive budding financial profile, Dak Prescott and his family should be set for a long time coming.

[CNBC]