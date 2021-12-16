Dak Prescott Was Asked If He Thinks He’s In A Slump

Over the weekend, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had one of the worst games of his career.

Prescott went 22-for-39 for 211 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also took four sacks during the team’s 27-20 win over the Washington Football Team. Following the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones suggested that Prescott was in the midst of a “slump.”

“I don’t want to say that, slump, but that’s probably fair,” Jones said when asked if Prescott is in a slump on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “But it’s such a multi-faceted evaluation that I would say our offense is definitely away from where we were playing 5 and 6 games ago.”

Prescott was asked about Jones’ comments about a potential slump.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott when asked if he’s in a slump: “I don’t necessarily feel I am, but obviously, we haven’t been playing well. I haven’t been playing my best ball.” Prescott says it’s that time in the season to get back to level playing earlier in season. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 16, 2021

“I don’t necessarily feel I am, but obviously, we haven’t been playing well. I haven’t been playing my best ball,” Prescott said. He went on to tell reporters that it’s that time in the season where he needs to play like he did earlier in 2021.

Dallas opened the season with an impressive 6-1 start, but has struggled over the past six games. During that span, the Cowboys are just 3-3 with embarrassing losses against the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos.

Can Dak and company right the ship before the playoffs kick off?