Dak Prescott’s Brother Has Blunt Message For Skip Bayless

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott against the Eagles.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 22: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott’s brother, Tad Prescott, has reacted to Skip Bayless’ comments about his sibling.

Bayless, known for his hot takes, went to a new, despicable low earlier this week. The FOX Sports 1 host criticized the Dallas Cowboys quarterback for opening up about his battles with depression.

Dak and Tad’s brother, Jace Prescott, died by suicide earlier this year.

“All throughout this quarantine and this offseason, I started experiencing emotions I’ve never felt before,” Dak Prescott said. “Anxiety for the main one. And then, honestly, a couple of days before my brother passed, I would say I started experiencing depression. And to the point of, I didn’t want to work out anymore. I didn’t know necessarily what I was going through, to say the least, and hadn’t been sleeping at all.”

Bayless said on Thursday that an NFL quarterback shouldn’t go public with something like that.

“Because of all that, I don’t have sympathy with him going public that ‘I got depressed. I suffered depression early in COVID to the point that I couldn’t even go work out,’” Bayless said. “Look, he’s the quarterback of America’s Team. You know and I know, this sport that you play, it is dog eat dog. It is no compassion. No quarter given on the football field. If you reveal publicly any little weakness, it can affect your team’s ability to believe in you in the toughest spots and it definitely could encourage others on the other side to come after you.”

Tad Prescott had a blunt response to the message on Twitter.

“I don’t know the man but the fact so many athletes have publicly shared their dislike for him says it all,” he tweeted.

Well said, Tad.

Dak and the Cowboys are set to open the 2020 regular season at 8:20 p.m. E.T. They’ll face the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday Night Football.


