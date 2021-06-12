Dak Prescott’s Comment About Ezekiel Elliott Should Scare The NFL

Just about everything went wrong for the Dallas Cowboys last season, as Dak Prescott went down with an ankle injury and Ezekiel Elliott struggled to take care of the football.

Luckily for the Cowboys, things are trending up this offseason. Not only is Prescott looking sharp in minicamp, Elliott is apparently back in top-tier shape.

Prescott raved about Elliott’s physique during a recent press conference. The Pro Bowl quarterback said that Elliott is in the best shape of his life.

“Zeke looks great,” Prescott said, via Dallas Morning News. “He’s in the best shape of his life. Looking fast. Everybody’s seen the clips of him working out independently with his running back coach. His cuts, just how explosive he is. Excited to have a full year with him again and getting him healthy throughout the whole season.”

Dak Prescott on what he’s seen from Ezekiel Elliott this offseason: “Zeke is in the best shape of his life. … When Zeke’s healthy and doing his thing, he’s the best back in this league.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 9, 2021

Prescott isn’t the only Cowboys player who complimented Elliott’s preparation this offseason. Backup running back Tony Pollard recently said that Elliott is “locked in.”

“He’s definitely been locked in,” Pollard said. “I can tell he’s took the right step forward this offseason, getting his diet right and getting in shape. Me and him, you know, we worked out a lot of times during the offseason. So, we’re both locked in this offseason getting ready.”

In 15 games last season, Elliott rushed for only 979 yards and six touchdowns on 244 carries. That’s not the type of production that Dallas expected from him.

If Elliott returns to his All-Pro form this season, the Cowboys should be a contender in the NFC East.