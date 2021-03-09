Dak Prescott’s Dad Reacts To His Son’s New Contract

For the past two years, Dak Prescott’s contract situation has been one of the main topics on sports talk shows. That’ll no longer be the case, as the Dallas Cowboys finally gave their franchise quarterback a massive contract extension.

On Monday, the Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal with Prescott. He will get $75 million in the first season of his new contract. However, the Cowboys made sure his cap hit for the year will be manageable at roughly $22 million.

After the news broke that Dak was signing a long-term contract with Dallas, his brother Tad posted a heartwarming picture of them hugging.

Tad wasn’t the only member of the Prescott family that was overfilled with joy on Monday. Nat Prescott, Dak’s father, had an awesome reaction to the big news.

“I am a lifelong Cowboy fan and I raised the kid a Cowboy fan,” Nat told SportsDayDFW. “At five years old he told me he will be a quarterback for the Cowboys. I don’t think God gives you those types of gifts to make them incomplete.”

Well, Prescott should be the Cowboys’ quarterback for a long time after signing this contract.

Regardless if you love or hate the Cowboys, it’s heartwarming to see the Prescott family celebrate Dak’s success. He bet on himself over the past 12 months and managed to get a huge contract because of it.