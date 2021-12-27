Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years.

Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have stolen the show from the comfort of the sidelines.

During the game, Natalie was spotted on the sidelines wearing a “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket. She posted some images of the outfit in her Instagram story too, and the post has quickly gone viral online. Even the New York Post did a feature on Natalie’s bold jacket.

Dak and Natalie have been dating since at least 2020. Natalie is a social media darling with over 60,000 followers on Instagram.

Dak Prescott's girlfriend makes bold jacket statement in Cowboys' big win https://t.co/chhtK62poK pic.twitter.com/VPbHAsSYVE — New York Post (@nypost) December 27, 2021

But while Natalie Buffett has been making a name for herself on the field, Dak Prescott is having an all-time year on the field.

Dak is on pace for a career-high in completion rate and passing touchdowns and just secured his third trip to the playoffs. He has a strong case for Comeback Player of the Year after suffering a severe foot injury last season.

Dallas currently have the No. 1 offense in the league and a more than serviceable defense. This could really be the year that Dak finally gets them over the hump and into the NFC Championship Game.

And Dak will have the support of Natalie all the way to the finish line.