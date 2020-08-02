Dallas Cowboys Announce 3rd Player Has Opted Out Of Season

A third Dallas Cowboys player has opted out of the 2020 NFL regular season.

The Cowboys announced on Sunday afternoon that fullback Jamize Olawale has become the third player to opt out of the season. Cornerback Maurice Canady and undrafted rookie receiver Stephen Guidry opted out earlier this week.

Jerry Jones’ franchise announced the move on Sunday afternoon.

“Olawale will be placed on the Reserve/Opt-Out list and receive a stipend for 2020 with his contract rolling to next year. There are two opt-out categories: voluntary and higher-risk. If a player is in the high-risk category, they receive a $350,000 stipend and credit for an accrued season. In the voluntary category, it’s a $150,000 stipend and no accrued season.

The Cowboys picked up the option on Olawale’s contract in March. He has been the team’s starting fullback the past two seasons, though not heavily featured on offense, playing about 10 percent of the snaps last season. Primarily he has been a core special teams contributor. Last year he tied for fifth on the team with five tackles in coverage,” the Cowboys announced. NFL Network insider Jane Slater confirmed the news. #Cowboys FB Jamize Olawale has decided to opt out for the season per team source — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 2, 2020 Several NFL players have opted out of the 2020 season. No team has had more opt-outs than the Patriots, who have had eight players opt out. NFL teams are getting ready to begin training camp this week.