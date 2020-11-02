The Dallas Cowboys are hanging onto their playoff hopes by a thread. Head coach Mike McCarthy is hopeful his quarterback, Andy Dalton, can return as soon as this weekend.

Third-string quarterback Ben DiNucci got the start for the Cowboys this weekend with Dalton still in concussion protocol. DiNucci threw for just 180 yards in a 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and reaffirmed how badly the Cowboys need Dalton to return.

Dalton’s been in concussion protocol ever since Week 7. The Cowboys quarterback was on the receiving end of a vicious hit by Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic. Dalton missed this weekend’s game as a result.

The Cowboys quarterback is still going through concussion protocol as of Monday evening, per McCarthy. But the Cowboys head coach is highly optimistic Dalton can return in time for this Sunday’s game.

Mike McCarthy said there are no major injuries to announce coming out of last night’s game. He said Andy Dalton hasn’t officially cleared concussion protocol. The Cowboys are hopeful that will happen soon and Dalton will start Sunday — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 2, 2020

The Dallas Cowboys fell to 2-6 on Sunday following their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. But the NFC East division-leading Eagles are still in arm’s reach, sitting 3-4 on the season.

The schedule isn’t in the Cowboys’ favor moving forward, though. Dallas plays the Steelers this Sunday before a bye week in Week 10. The Cowboys will then go onto play the Vikings, Washington Football Team, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals over the next month.

When Andy Dalton is able to return, he’ll need a few big performances to try and get the Cowboys back in the playoff mix.